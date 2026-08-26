Man convicted in murder of Microsoft exec in plot allegedly involving victim's ex-wife

A man accused of arranging the fatal shooting of a Microsoft design manager on a Florida road was convicted Wednesday in a murder-for-hire scheme fueled by a stormy child custody arrangement between the victim and his wealthy ex-wife.

Jared Bridegan was shot four years ago after he got out of his SUV to remove a tire from a road in Jacksonville Beach. The attack stumped police for months as they struggled to understand why someone with no apparent enemies would be killed while his daughter sat nearby in her car seat.

Prosecutors believe he was killed because of ongoing strife with his former wife over the parenting of their twins.

Mario Fernandez Saldana, 38, was convicted on Wednesday of first-degree murder and solicitation of murder after nearly four hours of jury deliberation, according to CBS affiliate WJAX-TV. He's married to Bridegan's former wife, Shanna Gardner, whose trial is set to start in September.

Defense attorney James Hill, left, walks in his client, defendant Mario Fernandez Saldana, during his trial on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, at the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida. Doug Engle/The Florida Times-Union via AP, Pool

Prosecutors argued that Bridegan was killed in a "targeted ambush" hatched by Gardner and Saldana, following years of post-marriage strife over religion and how to raise twin children. The victim was driving home with his 2-year-old daughter, Bexley, after having dinner with his twins.

Bridegan was "unarmed, unaware, exposed, vulnerable. He couldn't have known, on that cold asphalt in February of 2022, the architects of his murder had been making preparations for his death for months," Assistant State Attorney Christina Stifler said during closing arguments.

She previously told jurors that Gardner did not want her children involved with the Mormon church.

"They fought over everything ... It was nasty. It was petty. It was not good on both sides," the prosecutor said of the relationship.

Defense attorney Jesse Dreicer told jurors that Fernandez Saldana had no motive to have Bridegan killed. Fernandez Saldana and Gardner are estranged, and Gardner moved to Washington state after the killing.

"He certainly gained no benefit from the death of Jared Bridegan," Dreicer said, noting there was no testimony that Fernandez Saldana told anyone that Bridegan "deserves to die."

Jared Bridegan Jacksonville Police

The alleged gunman, Henry Tenon, had no personal connection to Bridegan, but he was a former tenant at Fernandez Saldana's rental property in Jacksonville. Jurors saw three checks totaling $10,000 written to Tenon after the homicide, marked as payments for handyman work and a business idea.

Tenon's DNA was identified on the rim of the tire that was intentionally placed in the road, police said.

Tenon, 65, initially pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against Fernandez Saldana, but he later backed out of the deal and will stand trial next year.

Gardner, 39, is the daughter of the co-founder of Stampin' Up!, an arts-and-crafts company based in Utah.

Bridegan was shot twice when he stopped his Volkswagen Atlas to remove a tire from the road. He had just returned the twins to Gardner's home after a "date night" meal. At the time of his death, he was married to Kirsten Bridegan and they had two children.

Kirsten Bridegan told the jury that the post-divorce relationship between her husband and Gardner was "pretty terrible," adding there was "absolutely no trust."

In 2022, Kirsten Bridegan founded a nonprofit, the Bridegan Foundation, "to make children's experiences at police stations a little less traumatic and scary" after her daughter spent hours at the police station without her parents or basic necessities for a toddler.