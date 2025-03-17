New to March Madness? Here's how to build your bracket.

How to make smart picks for your March Madness bracket

With billions of dollars wagered in office pools and the impossible dream of a perfect bracket on the line, March Madness bracket season has arrived with Sunday's selection of 68 teams for both men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments.

Start with the basics

Sports analysts suggest several approaches to completing a tournament bracket for those unfamiliar with the annual tradition but eager to participate in office pools or family competitions.

"One thing to keep in mind is it is for fun," said CBS Sports HQ analyst Keiana Martin. "Go with your gut. You can also take the analytical approach."

Whether you're choosing based on team colors or analyzing offensive statistics, the key is finding a method that works for you.

Focus on offense, not defense

Martin challenges conventional wisdom when evaluating tournament teams. While defense might win championships in other sports, March Madness success often comes down to which teams can score consistently.

"For me, I threw it out the window when it comes to the tournament and I look at offensive efficiency," Martin said. "Maybe look at some of those teams that have excelled offensively and keep it in your back pocket when you look to make that selection."

Teams that can put up points even when their primary strategy isn't working tend to survive the unpredictable nature of tournament play.

Pick some favorites, but not all

The "just pick the favorites" strategy — selecting higher-seeded teams throughout — might seem foolproof. After all, these powerhouses earned their rankings through months of dominant play. But Martin cautions against filling your Final Four with nothing but top seeds.

"You totally can. If you think it will be nothing but one seed in the final four you can go that route because they pave the way and they got to that point due to their performance in the regular season," Martin said. "I will be honest that typically history has said usually about two one-seeds make it to the final four years, so maybe something you can keep in mind."

History suggests that mixing in some lower seeds creates a more realistic bracket.

Embrace the "madness"

This is where March earns its "Madness" nickname — when clipboard-throwing upsets and glass-slipper stories capture America's imagination. Last year's tournament saw NC State shock the basketball world with an improbable Final Four appearance.

"I think it is something that makes this so much fun when you see these opportunities popping up and you see it every year and then you see some of those darlings," Martin said.

Finding a potential Cinderella team could separate your bracket from others in your pool.

Consider the champions

UConn fans dreaming of a three-peat for the men's team might need to temper expectations, though Martin isn't ruling them out even after what many basketball watchers call an underwhelming regular season.

"That is a fantastic question because a lot of people -- they haven't had that season they had had the last few years and it hasn't been great and they haven't been sitting on top of the conference," Martin said.

But Martin said no one should discount coach Dan Hurley and his team come tournament time.

Prior championship experience carries significant weight in tournament play, even when a team's regular season hasn't been dominant.

The odds of perfection

For the mathematically inclined, the odds of completing a perfect bracket - correctly predicting all 63 games are almost a virtually impossible dream

No one has ever achieved this feat.

Instead of aiming for perfection, Martin suggests focusing on picking the overall champion, which dramatically improves your chances of success.

Don't discount the power of colors and mascots

Some bracket participants have found success with unconventional methods. Some have won their office pools by selecting teams based solely on their favorite colors and mascots.

If you're completely new to college basketball, don't discount these approaches. They sometimes outperform detailed analysis, especially in a tournament known for its unpredictability.

Hedge your bets

Experts suggest submitting multiple brackets with different predictions to increase chances of success, even while maintaining loyalty to favorite teams.

"I think you do improve your odds. I have to be honest. Say you have a team and it's against your religion to ever pick against them. I think you could still pick that team to win it but maybe different avenues. Increase your chances and mix up that bracket a bit if you have one angle stick with it but also I think there are multiple ways," Martin advised.

If you're participating in multiple free pools, consider different strategies for each bracket rather than duplicating the same picks.

When does it start

The men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments begin this week with first-round games starting Thursday, giving newcomers just a few days to complete their brackets before the action begins.