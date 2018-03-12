March Madness 2018 brackets: NCAA men's basketball tournament teams announced

NEW YORK -- The 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament officially tipped off last night in Dayton, Ohio. Radford and St. Bonaventure both won, earning them spots on the bracket for round one.

Villanova, Virginia, Xavier and Kansas are the number one seeds for this year's tournament. Perennial favorites Notre Dame and Louisville didn't make the cut this year. After a two-year absence, Ohio State is returning to the NCAA men's basketball tournament as the #5 seed in the West.

All 68 contenders will play against the backdrop of an investigation-riddled season in which bribes and payoffs made bigger headlines than dunks and 3-pointers. No fewer than a dozen of the 68 teams in the tournament have been named either in the FBI investigation or in media reports that allege coaches and others have directed payments and improper benefits to recruits and players -- thus, breaking rules that go to the core of the amateur-sports code that defines and regulates both the NCAA and the "student-athletes" who make this billion-dollar business run.

NCAA Tournament schedule: The First Four

The NCAA 2018 men's basketball tournament kicked off Tuesday night. Radford beat LIU-Brooklyn 71-61 to secure their spot in the first round. Last night's second game saw St. Bonaventure down UCLA 65-58.

Wednesday, March 14 will see the other two #16 seeds NC Central vs. Texas Southern at 6:40 p.m., followed by the other #11 seeds, Arizona State vs. Syracuse at 9:10 p.m. All times Eastern.

The first round begins Thursday, March 15th at 12:15 p.m. See the full tournament schedule, including TV and online stream coverage, on the official NCAA site.

The Final Four is set for March 31 and April 2 in San Antonio. Shortly after that, a commission led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is expected to deliver recommendations from an investigation triggered by an FBI probe that led to charges last fall against assistant coaches, agents, employees of apparel companies and others.

Full list of college teams who made the tournament

32 Automatic qualifiers

Arizona, Bucknell, Buffalo, Cal State Fullerton, Charleston, Cincinnati, Davidson, Georgia State, Gonzaga, Iona, Kansas, Kentucky, Lipscomb, LIU Brooklyn , Loyola Chicago, Marshall, Michigan, Montana, Murray State, NC Central, New Mexico State, Penn, Radford, San Diego State, SFA, South Dakota State, Texas Southern, UMBC, UNCG, Villanova, Virginia, Wright State

36 At-large teams

Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Butler, Clemson, Creighton, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Houston, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Providence, Purdue, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, Seton Hall, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, TCU, UCLA , Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wichita State, Xavier

By losing last night, both LIU Brooklyn and UCLA are now out.

Tournament team ranking, predictions and upsets

