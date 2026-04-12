Brian Hooker shared maps he says show where his wife went missing in the Bahamas

Brian Hooker sent images of maps to his friends and other boaters, telling them the drawings purportedly showed where his wife, Lynette, went missing in the Bahamas last week. He allegedly also sent them to law enforcement.

Brian Hooker shared the images with friends, who gave them to CBS News, in the days following his wife's disappearance and during the initial search and rescue. He told his friends that he drew on the maps to help the search and rescue team.

The images may provide the most detailed account of Brian Hooker's version of events that night.

Lynette Hooker, who is from Michigan, has been missing since Sunday.

This screenshot, taken by Brian Hooker of Navionics, a GPS app that boaters use to navigate, and obtained by CBS News, purportedly shows the route his dinghy took the night his wife Lynette disappeared in the Bahamas.

The images appear to be screenshots from Navionics, a GPS app that boaters use to navigate, drawn over to mark areas such as the alleged dinghy route the night Lynette Hooker disappeared and where Brian Hooker claims she went overboard.

This screenshot, taken by Brian Hooker of Navionics and obtained by CBS News, purportedly shows the route his dinghy took the night his wife Lynette disappeared in the Bahamas.

Hope Town Fire and Rescue would not comment about the images, citing the ongoing investigation. The Royal Bahamas Police Force did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

According to the screenshots, Brian Hooker traveled 4 miles west on his dinghy from the point where Lynette Hooker is alleged to have gone overboard.

His wife is alleged to have gone overboard around 7:30 p.m., and according to Brian Hooker's account to investigators, he washed up on shore at 4 a.m. the next morning at the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard.

Bahamian officials arrested Brian Hooker on Wednesday night for questioning. He has not been charged with a crime, according to his attorney, Terrel Butler.