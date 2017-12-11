Man suspected of triple murder in Houston home captured in Dallas

DALLAS -- Authorities say police in Dallas have captured a 35-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of three people on Friday in a Houston home.

Jeffery Noble was booked late Sunday into the Dallas County jail and is being held on a charge of capital murder.

The Harris County sheriff's office on Monday confirmed Noble's arrest but did not offer details.

Authorities identified the victims as 67-year-old Robert Sciandra, 22-year-old Jessica Sciandra and 25-year-old Jordan Michael Collier. The relationship between Robert and Jessica Sciandra wasn't immediately clear.

Another woman was able to escape. A neighbor told CBS affiliate KHOU that the young woman who survived ran out of the home and asked her to call 911 because a man she knew walked into the house with a gun and started shooting. According to KHOU, the gunman told the young woman to get out of the house.

Deputies said Noble had last been seen leaving the home in a 1998 red Honda Accord.

Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney. No bond has been set.