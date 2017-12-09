CBS News December 9, 2017, 12:00 AM

Person of interest sought in Houston triple homicide, police say

Jeffrey Noble is sought as a person of interest in a triple homicide in Houston, police said.

Harris County Sheriff's Office via KHOU

Police found three people apparently shot to death Friday in the Houston area when responding to a call, the Harris County Sheriff's Office told CBS affiliate KHOU.

The Harris County's Sheriff told KHOU that deputies are looking for a person of interest identified as 35-year-old Jeffery Noble. Noble is described as a white male, 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. Deputies say Noble was seen leaving the scene in a 1998 red Acura.  

A neighbor told KHOU that a young woman ran out of the home and asked her to call 911 because a man she knew walked into the house with a gun and started shooting. According to KHOU, he reportedly told the young woman to get out of the house.

