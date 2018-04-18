Man stabs deputy in sheriff's office in Georgia, is shot dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. -- A man who stabbed a deputy in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office early Wednesday morning was shot and killed by the deputy, reports CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV.

Police say the man walked into the facility around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, seeking shelter. At around 2 a.m., he man called 911 from a bathroom in the building, claiming he'd been poisoned.

After coming out of the restroom, the man, who was armed with a knife, became combative, and deputies tried to use a Taser gun on him but were unsuccessful, authorities say.

The man then stabbed a deputy in the leg, and the deputy fatally shot him, the sheriff's office says.

There was no word on the deputy's condition.

The lobby of the building was blocked off as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation looked into the incident.