Russian man gets 4 years in U.K. prison for attacking woman after Barron Trump alerted police

A Russian man was sentenced to four years in prison Friday for assaulting a woman in London, in an attack that was witnessed on a video call by President Trump's youngest son, Barron.

Matvei Rumiantsev, 23, was convicted by a jury on Jan. 28 of assault with bodily harm but was acquitted of rape and choking charges. He was also convicted of perverting the course of justice because he sent the woman a letter from jail asking her to retract her allegations.

In his sentencing remarks at Snaresbrook Crown Court in east London, Justice Joel Bennathan said Rumiantsev was "totally unrepentant" and a "man given to jealousy."

"Your lack of insight and empathy was apparent at trial," the judge said. "You continue to try to blame the complainant for everything that has happened."

In the attack on Jan. 18 last year, Rumiantsev drunkenly beat up the victim, who is entitled to anonymity under U.K. law, when he became jealous of her friendship with Barron Trump. She had met the president's son, who lives in the U.S., through social media.

During the assault, Rumiantsev answered a FaceTime call from Barron Trump on the woman's phone and turned the camera to show her crying on the floor.

The U.S. president's son then called police in the British capital and pleaded for help for the woman.

"I'm calling from the U.S., uh I just got a call from a girl, you know, she's getting beat up," Trump told British emergency services in the phone call, according to a transcript sent to CBS News by the U.K. Crown Prosecution Service.

When the emergency operator asked for more details, including the victim's name and age, Trump said: "I mean these details don't matter, she's getting beat up."

When pushed for more information about how he knew the woman, the president's son said: "I don't think these details matter, she's getting beat up but okay fine, also I met her on social media, I don't think that matters."

Police then went to the address and arrested Rumiantsev, a receptionist who lived in London.

Rumiantsev testified that he was jealous of Trump but that he also felt badly for him because he thought that his girlfriend was leading him on.

"I started to explain that I felt upset as well about her talking to Barron Trump," Rumiantsev testified in January. "I was in no way controlling, but I was trying to make her know that if she feels unwell seeing messages I had with girls 10 years ago, she could maybe understand how I felt when she was sat there this moment texting someone else."

During the trial, defense lawyer Sasha Wass said that Trump didn't know the woman had a boyfriend and questioned how much he could have seen in 5 or 7 seconds of video. She said the woman had exploited her ties to Trump to make her boyfriend envious in a "relationship full of dramas."

Trump, now 19, the only child of Donald and Melania Trump, didn't testify in the case.

According to CBS News' partner network BBC, Trump said in a written statement to the court in May last year that he had been "told by the victim who I am very close with that this individual [the suspect] was giving her difficulty for a long time."

The judge had advised jurors before they began deliberating to treat Barron Trump's accounts — on the recording of his call to police and his follow-up email to investigators — with caution because he hadn't been subjected to cross-examination.