Man fulfills promise made as a young boy by piloting grandfather's flight: "Thank you for believing in me"

For a Delta captain, a moment of thanks came early this holiday season.

Malik Sinegal surprised his grandfather, who raised him, by fulfilling a promise he made as a little boy: to one day pilot his grandfather's flight.

"I'm really surprised by it," Sinegal's grandfather, Albert Partman, said. "I can't be more happy for him and for me too."

Sinegal said his grandfather bought him a flight simulator "when we really didn't have the money for that."

"To finally give that dream back to them and to show them that it paid off and thank you for believing in me — it means a lot to me," Sinegal said. "It's just a full circle moment and I finally get to share something I love with him, for the first time."

The high-flying moment of gratitude was a family affair. In addition to his grandfather, Sinegal was able to fly the entire family together for the first time.

They're part of the 81.8 million Americans AAA estimates are traveling more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving.

Travelers can expect Sunday to be the busiest on the roads and at airports as another blast of winter weather could impact return trips home.