Teen caught on video kicking sea lion pleads guilty, faces prison time: "Federal crime. Federal consequences."

An 18-year-old man who was caught on camera last month kicking a sea lion at a San Diego beach pleaded guilty to harassing the sea mammal and could face up to a year in prison, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Tyler Muehl pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act after a viral video captured him attacking the sea lion at La Jolla Cove. At the time, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria called the attack a "disgusting act of animal cruelty."

According to his plea agreement, Muehl admitted that late at night on July 22, he approached the animal with his hands held high "as if preparing to box with or fight the animal," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. As Muehl got close to the sea lion, he referred to himself as "Max Holloway," in reference to the UFC fighter, prosecutors said.

Muehl admitted that he kicked at the sea lion four times and made contact while kicking at the animal, prosecutors said, causing the animal to flinch and recoil.

The sea lion then tried to flee, but prosecutors say Muehl chased after it and kicked at it two more times. The animal stumbled on the seawall while trying to escape before eventually getting over the wall and reaching the beach.

As part of his plea agreement, Muehl admitted that the video capturing the incident was a "fair and accurate recording of what occurred," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Sea lions are federally protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and the crime carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

"Federal crime. Federal consequences," U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon said.

NOAA previously said it has only four enforcement officers covering the entire state of California, relying on partnerships with local park rangers and California Fish and Wildlife for enforcement presence at the cove, CBS affiliate KFMB reported.

"There are rangers here, and then we are also here, but we're just volunteers, so we can't be here at all times, and we can't really enforce anything like that," Ashley Hurwitz, a Seal Society volunteer, told the station after the incident.

NOAA Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement Assistant Director Eric Morgan said the agency takes attacks on animals seriously.

"Intentionally striking or kicking a marine mammal is not only illegal—it is dangerous for the well-being of the animal," Morgan said.

In May, a tourist was arrested after a witness recorded him chucking a coconut-sized rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal off a Maui beach. His lawyer later claimed his client was trying to protect sea turtles.