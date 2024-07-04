Man hospitalized after severe shark bite off Texas' South Padre Island, police say

Why do shark attacks happen and how common are they?

Why and how often do shark attacks happen?

The 4th of July holiday turned into a nightmare for one beachgoer who was bitten in the leg by a shark while swimming in the waters around South Padre Island, Texas.

Around 11 a.m. local time, police received a report of a severe shark bite near the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard, the South Padre Island Police Department confirmed to CBS News. The South Padre Island fire and police department treated the victim on the scene before he was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

The city said it is considering closing the beach to the public, a Coast Guard Lieutenant confirmed to CBS News. South Padre Island is a 113-mile-long barrier island, off the southern tip of Texas, known for its resorts and beaches.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.