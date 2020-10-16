Man decapitated near Paris, anti-terror probe underway
French anti-terror prosecutors said Friday they were investigating an assault in which a man was decapitated on the outskirts of Paris and the attacker was reportedly shot dead by police. The attack happened at around 5:00 p.m. local time near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital.
Le Parisien reports the victim was a teacher, and the attacker a father of one his students. The newspapers and Reuters reported the teacher recently gave a class on freedom of expression and showed cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad, which are considered by Muslims to be blasphemous.
Prosecutors said they were treating the incident as "a murder linked to a terrorist organization."
Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a suspicious individual loitering near the school, a police source said. There they found the dead man and, 200 meters further, sighted the suspect armed with a knife-like weapon who threatened them.
They opened fire and killed him, Le Parisien reports.
The scene has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal unit dispatched because of the suspected presence of an explosives vest, the source said.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, on a visit to Morocco, is returning to Paris immediately after talking with Prime Minister Jean Castex and President Emmanuel Macron, his office said.