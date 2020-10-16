Man decapitated near Paris, anti-terror probe underway

French anti-terror prosecutors said Friday they were investigating an assault in which a man was decapitated on the outskirts of Paris and the attacker was reportedly shot dead by police. The attack happened at around 5:00 p.m. local time near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital.

Le Parisien reports the victim was a teacher, and the attacker a father of one his students. The newspapers and Reuters reported the teacher recently gave a class on freedom of expression and showed cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad, which are considered by Muslims to be blasphemous.

Val-d’Oise : un homme retrouvé mort, un suspect abattu

Prosecutors said they were treating the incident as "a murder linked to a terrorist organization."

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a suspicious individual loitering near the school, a police source said. There they found the dead man and, 200 meters further, sighted the suspect armed with a knife-like weapon who threatened them.

They opened fire and killed him, Le Parisien reports.

The scene has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal unit dispatched because of the suspected presence of an explosives vest, the source said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, on a visit to Morocco, is returning to Paris immediately after talking with Prime Minister Jean Castex and President Emmanuel Macron, his office said.