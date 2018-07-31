CBSN
CBS/AP July 31, 2018, 5:25 AM

Man caught on video setting fire at NYC gas station

Man is seen in still from surveillance video released by NYPD setting fire to fuel he was seen spreading around pumps at a gas station in the NYC borough of Staten Island early on July 30 2018

NYPD / CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man seen on video starting a fire at a New York City gas station, a blaze that seriously injured another man nearby. It was reported around 2 a.m. Monday at a gas station in the borough of Staten Island.

The New York Police Department released video showing a man filling a gas can, then spraying fuel around the pump, setting a piece of paper aflame and using it to ignite the spilled fuel into a blaze that flared up around the gas pumps.

Police say the gas station's fire extinguisher system put out the flames, but a 21-year-old man suffered internal injuries. He's hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition.

The NYPD says the man who started the fire arrived in a blue minivan.

CBS New York aired the video:

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Community Guidelines & FAQ

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News