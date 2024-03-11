Man bitten by crocodile after his boat capsized in Everglades National Park

MIAMI - A boater was airlifted to the hospital after he was reportedly bitten by a crocodile in Everglades National Park.

According to the National Park Service, on Sunday the 68-year-old man capsized his sailboat in the basin of the Flamingo Marina just before 5 p.m.

As he was attempting to swim to shore with his boat, he was observed going underwater.

A report was called in and park rangers in the area treated him for a laceration on his leg.

The man was then airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed as stable.

"Rangers and park biologists are continuing to investigate the incident and monitor the suspected crocodile, which is easily identifiable," according to a statement from the National Park Service.

Closely resembling the American alligator, the American crocodile is a federally threatened species.

"The National Park Service is coordinating closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to evaluate the situation and follow the American Crocodile-Human Interaction Response Plan," according to the statement.

Visitors to the park are reminded to stay alert and exercise caution, especially around wildlife. Swimming or wading is prohibited in all canals, ponds, freshwater lakes, marked channels, and boat basins in Everglades National Park.