A 15-foot Burmese Python seen crossing road in Everglades National Park

MIAMI - A Instagram user known as Kym Clark posted an unsettling video of a Burmese Python crossing the road in Everglades Park last Monday.

Clark wrote the python was over 15-feet long In the video caption of her post..

A voice heard in the video states, "This is the biggest snake I have ever seen in my whole life."

Clark pinned the location and reported it stating they are a huge threat to Florida's ecosystem.

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and are believed to have arrived sometime in the 1980s.

State wildlife officials say residents should contact the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-483-4681 if they see a python in their area.