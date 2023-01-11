Man accused of attacking NYPD officers with machete facing federal charges

The man accused of attacking three NYPD officers with a machete on New Year's Eve is facing federal charges, prosecutors announced. Trevor Bickford, 19, has been charged with attempting to kill officers and employees of the U.S. government, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

Bickford, of Maine, was previously indicted on charges including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted murder in the furtherance of an act of terrorism and aggravated assault on a police officer as a crime of terrorism. He is being held in New York state custody before he'll appear in front of a Manhattan federal court.

The NYPD said that Bickford is accused of targeting three officers with a machete in Times Square amid New Year's Eve celebrations. Two of the officers were hospitalized due to head injuries, police said.

Federal prosecutors said that Bickford began looking for radical Islamic ideology online in the summer of 2022. They said that Bickford even planned to travel to the Middle East to support the Taliban, and that he told a family member he wanted to be a suicide bomber.