Man arrested after Amber Alert leads to discovery of child's body

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have arrested a man they'd been searching for since the mother of his child said he took the baby last month, reports CBS affiliate KOTV. Victor Minjarez is facing charges of murder and desecration of a corpse.

Investigators say that after they arrested Minjarez on Wednesday afternoon they found a body they believe is 7-month-old Jody Minjarez.

KOTV reports that Norman police officers were called to a home on Feb. 19 in reference to a domestic situation, where the mother of the baby said Minjarez took the child after attacking her.

The mother reportedly filed a protective order on Feb. 23 to have the child returned to her, and police issued an endangered child alert then upgraded it to an Amber Alert.

KOTV reports that the mother told police she received messages from Minjarez that she would never see the child again.

The state medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of the child's death.