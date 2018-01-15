Man allegedly tried to run over woman who refused sex, her children

BATON ROUGE, La. — A man accused of trying to drive over a woman and her three children after the woman refused to sleep with him has been arrested in Louisiana. CBS affiliate WAFB reports the woman was the suspect's girlfriend.

The Advocate reports an arrest report states the woman told police that she turned down 61-year-old Benjamin Blount before the two got into argument around 1 a.m. Sunday at an apartment in Baton Rouge. The police report says Blount held the woman down by her throat in the kitchen before the woman's 9-year-old daughter jumped on his back.

The woman and her children left the apartment. Blount later found them in a restaurant parking lot and drove his pickup truck toward them on two occasions, according to the police report.

Blount is being held at the Parish Prison on attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and battery of a dating partner.