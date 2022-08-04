Mall of America placed on lockdown after shots fired

The Mall of America was placed on lockdown Thursday evening after shots were fired in what police called an "isolated incident" in the Bloomington, Minnesota shopping center. It was unclear if anyone was wounded.

Video posted to social media showed police with rifles responding to the scene as panicked shoppers ran for safety.

"Mall of America is currently under lockdown," the mall tweeted just after 5 p.m. local time. "There is a confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space."

In a tweet at 5:40 p.m., Bloomington police confirmed that shots had been fired, and that a suspect had fled the mall on foot. Police added that the mall had "been secured."

"At this time we have not located a victim," police wrote.

Police added around the same time that the Mall of America was "in the process" of lifting the lockdown, but that the facility would remain closed for the night.

Cops with rifles taking position. Mall PA system telling people to take shelter. Meanwhile several people are walking in unaware of what’s happening. #mallofamerica pic.twitter.com/u24BxFGJh1 — Andy Paras (@AndyParas) August 4, 2022

Witnesses described to CBS Minnesota hearing gunshots.

"We were about to go into the Nike store, and we heard a lot of commotion, and then we just look over and just heard pop, pop, pop," Jodiss Pierre said. "You duck and then you run, but while you run you look back to make sure your family is OK. That's what I did because I was with my family, I had to make sure they were good. And then we just ran to the closest exit."

We have secured the scene at the Mall of America and can confirm that shots were fired. This is an isolated incident. The suspect fled the MOA on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) August 4, 2022

This is a developing story. It will be updated.