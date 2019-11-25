Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony is walking and attending kindergarten

The 5-year-old boy thrown from a Mall of America balcony in April is making incredible strides in his recovery, CBS Minnesota reports. Landen was in the hospital for months after the attack before returning home in August. He suffered a broken femur and open wound on his abdomen from the fall.

His family says he came home from the hospital with a limp and uneven legs, but now he's walking perfectly and his stomach wound is healing. What's more, he's attending kindergarten.

The family said Landen has had lots of physical therapy to help his walking. They hope he can also get off of some of his medications soon.

Landen was thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America by Emmanuel Aranda on April 12 and fell 40 feet to a concrete floor below. Investigators said Aranda later told them he was intent on killing someone and was angry over women at the mall rebuffing him.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 19 years in prison in June.

Since the attack, more than $1 million has been raised to support Landen's family.