Video shows monster truck wheel fly off mid-performance, damaging multiple cars

A fan's video captured the moment a monster truck's massive tire flew off during a performance in Washington state.

The incident occurred at the Malicious Monster Truck Tour, a three-day event at Thunderbird Stadium in Bremerton, Washington. Video shows a huge tire fly off a red, white and blue truck with "Veteran" emblazoned on its side as the vehicle jumped over a ridge. The tire bounced and rolled, eventually flying into the stadium's parking lot at the end of the track.

No one was injured in the incident, but multiple parked cars were damaged, event organizers said. One car was directly hit by the tire and was crushed, local media reported. A second vehicle sustained damage as well.

Event organizers said on social media that the truck involved was using "industry-standard wheel restraints." Monster truck tires can weigh between 800 and 900 pounds each, according to Popular Mechanics.

"Fact is, there is no piece of metal in existence that will always stand up to the forces involved in monster truck competition," the organizers said in a statement. They said they contacted local officials and a fencing company to "collaborate on a plan of action to help reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future."

Tyler Trinchini, who operates the Instagram page Monster Trucks Washington and shared video of the moment, told CBS News he has been to "plenty of monster truck shows" and had "never seen anything like this happen before."

"Luckily, my car was not the one that was damaged," Trinchini said. "I'm just very thankful that no one was injured."