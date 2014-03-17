Malaysia Airlines mystery deepens, crisis in Ukraine continues

WASHINGTON (CBS News) -- Two major stories developing in different corners of the globe were front and center on "Face The Nation" this Sunday: The ongoing crisis in Ukraine the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight.

Malaysian officials announced early Sunday that 25 countries were involved in the search for the airliners that went missing last week with 239 people on board. Investigators focused their efforts on the Indian Ocean after the Malaysian Prime Minister said that the jet was deliberately diverted.

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said that U.S. officials assisting with the search haven't ruled anything out -- even terrorism.

"This plane still may be at the bottom of the Indian Ocean, and I think a lot of folks that I talk to believe that's probably the most likely, the most probable circumstances is that in fact it is at the bottom of the Indian Ocean," Rogers said. "But you cannot quite yet rule out everything else because we don't have the physical evidence we need to come to that conclusion."

the Ukraine crisis Rogers also weighed in on as Crimean residents voted to join Russia in a referendum condemned by the West. Rogers said the U.S. and its European allies should ramp up sanctions against Russia, and without a fierce response, Russian President Vladimir Putin will roll over President Barack Obama.

His comments were picked up by Bloomberg, Politico, the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Times, National Review, Newsmax, and The Washington Free Beacon.

Later in the broadcast, Tom Donilon, President Obama's former national security adviser, acknowledged that the reality of a war-wary American public places real limits on the scope of any U.S. response to Russian provocation overseas. His comments were covered by The New York Times.

Also, CBS News State Department Correspondent Margaret Brennan first reported on the program Sunday about new steps toward reconciliation between Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Her reporting was picked up by Politico.