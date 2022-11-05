Major storm brings tornado damage to northeast Texas

A powerful storm system moved through northeast Texas Friday evening, with reports of major tornado damage to several parts of the region.

Beginning in the late afternoon hours, the National Weather Service issued a flurry of tornado warnings for dozens of cities and towns, specifically on the Interstate 35 corridor.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed leveled homes and fields of debris.

Storm damage in the community of Caviness, Texas, located just north of the city of Paris. Nov. 4, 2022. Colton Sanders/Facebook

Video obtained by CBS News showed a twister moving through Sulphur Springs, a city about 80 miles east of Dallas. Several homes in Sulphur Springs were damaged, CBS Dallas reported.

Several communities north of the city of Paris appeared to have been hard hit. Cell phone video showed the tornado billowing through the community Powderly, while images captured destroyed buildings in the community of Caviness.

Here's up close video of a tornado in Powderly, TX near the Dollar General. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/ITrk36shVY — Chad  (@ChadBlue83) November 4, 2022

The storm brought unpredictable weather across East Texas. One video showed hail falling in Waxahachie, a city just south of Dallas, as tornado warning sirens went off in the background.

Meanwhile, vehicles on a highway just south of the Texas-Oklahoma border attempted to navigate drenching rain.

The extent of the damage was still unclear. There was no immediate word on whether the storm had caused any injuries or fatalities.