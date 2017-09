SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck in the hills east of San Jose and was felt in part of the East Bay and South Bay Thursday morning, CBS San Francisco reports.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 10:32 a.m. less than a mile underground.

CBS San Francisco reporter Len Ramirez was among those who felt the quake, saying the shaking lasted a few seconds.

Just felt an #earthquake in East San Jose. First one in a long time. Lasted about 3-4 seconds. Who felt that? @CBSSF — Len Ramirez (@lenramirez) September 14, 2017

The shaking was felt throughout San Jose, and into the East Bay.

We felt it! — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) September 14, 2017

Felt here in San Jose Cisco campus. — Serpil Bayraktar (@b_serpil) September 14, 2017

Felt it in north San Jose near sjmuni golf. Lasted few seconds. Seemed to sway side to side vs rolling — RecruiterChoy (@RecruiterChoy) September 14, 2017