North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged for driving with revoked license in third recent traffic offense

Representative Madison Cawthorn seen as rising star of far right, despite past allegations of misconduct

United States Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been charged with driving with a revoked license, the state's highway patrol confirmed to CBS News. It's the congressman's third traffic offense reported by North Carolina State Highway Patrol in the last six months.

Cawthorn was pulled over for a traffic violation at around 10:30 a.m. last Thursday, according to the highway patrol. An officer then found that Cawthorn's license was "in a state of revocation," the highway patrol said.

Madison was charged with driving while license revoked, the state highway patrol said. He is scheduled to appear in court in Shelby, North Carolina, on May 6.

The Republican politician in January was cited for speeding in Polk County. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Cawthorn was traveling at 87 mph in a 70 mph zone. His court date for that charge is scheduled for April 18.

On October 18, 2021, Cawthorn was charged for a speed violation in Buncombe County. Highway patrol said he was traveling 89 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Cawthorn's office did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.