Representative Madison Cawthorn seen as rising star of far right, despite past allegations of misconduct Representative Madison Cawthorn is currently the youngest member of Congress. He easily won his congressional district, despite having very little political and job experience. He has also faced allegations of sexual misconduct and misrepresenting his past. Michael Kranish, a national political investigative reporter for The Washington Post, discusses his recent article diving into Cawthorn's past and rise to prominence.