Air raid sirens sound in Lviv, Ukrainian city that has largely been spared from major Russian attacks

Russia may be changing its strategy in Ukraine

Air raid sirens sounded Saturday afternoon in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, and governor of the region Maxym Kozytsky reported "three powerful explosions near" the city without giving details of what was hit.

Footage shot by The Associated Press showed thick plumes of smoke rising above the city, which has largely been spared from major Russian attacks in recent weeks. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Lviv has become a safe harbor for some 200,000 displaced Ukrainians.

Smoke rises in the air in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP

The city of over 700,000 is roughly 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of Ukraine's border with Poland, which President Joe Biden was visiting Saturday. He told Poland's president that "your freedom is ours."

Mr. Biden also gave a speech about Russia's war in Ukraine late Saturday, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a tyrant and a dictator who "cannot remain in power." He emphasized the West's unity against Russian aggression, outlined the ways in which the United States will continue to support Ukrainian forces and refugees, and spoke directly to the Russian people, saying: "I am telling you the truth: this war is not worthy of you, the Russian people."

Mr. Biden's aides say he wants to not only show support for Poland and Ukraine, but also cast the conflict as a broader battle between democracy and autocracy.

Two weeks ago, Russian forces fired missiles on a military training center near Lviv, which at the time was the most westward target, and killed 35 people.