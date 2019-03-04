Molly Ringwald and other stars react to Luke Perry's death
Co-stars and friends mourned actor Luke Perry, best known for his role as the rebellious Dylan McKay on FOX's "Beverly Hills, 90210" in the 1990s, after his death Monday, filling social media with tributes.
Perry, 52, had been hospitalized after suffering a "massive stroke," last week, a representative said in a statement. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his death.
"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement. "No further details will be released at this time."
Perry recently starred as Fred Andrews on the hit Netflix show "Riverdale," a teen drama in its third season.
Ian Ziering, who co-starred with Perry on "Beverly Hills, 90210" in the role of Steve Sanders, said he would "forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years."
Another "90210" cast member, Christine Elise McCarthy said she was "devastated" and "still in shock."
"I am absolutely heartbroken," Gabrielle Carteris, another "90210" cast member said in a statement. "Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark – never to be forgotten."
Actress Molly Ringwald, who played Perry's wife on "Riverdale," wrote that her heart is "broken."
The official Twitter account for the "Riverdale" writer's room paid tribute to Perry, calling him "a joyful and vibrant soul."
Many other stars and celebrities, including Charlie Sheen, Ryan Seacrest, William Shatner and Maria Shriver also paid tribute to the late actor.
"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry," the executive producers of "Riverdale" said in a joint statement. "Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all."