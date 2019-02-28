Actor Luke Perry hospitalized in Los Angeles

Luke Perry, who starred on FOX's "Beverly Hills, 90210" in the 1990s and currently stars in Netflix's "Riverdale," was taken to a Los Angeles hopsital for observation, his rep confirmed to CBS News. The actor reportedly suffered a stroke but the cause of his hospitalization was not confirmed.

Luke Perry attends Global Green USA's 11th Annual Pre-Oscar party at Avalon on Feb. 26, 2014, in Hollywood, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for GLOBAL GREEN USA

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Fire Department told Entertainment Tonight that "We received a 911 call at 9:39 a.m. yesterday. The firefighters and paramedics from our department responded and one ambulance transported to an area hospital."

In a statement to CBS News, Perry's representative Arnold Robinson said, "Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital."

Perry, 52, is currently starring as Fred Andrews on the hit Netflix show "Riverdale," a teen television drama currently in its third season based on the characters of Archie Comics, which first began publishing their famous "Archie" comic strips in 1941.

Perry has been an original cast member of the show since it first aired on The CW channel in January 2017.

Coincidentally, Perry's hospitalization occurred on the same day that FOX announced it would be rebooting "Beverly Hills, 90210 for a reboot with the original cast for six episodes this summer. The original show, which chronicled the melodramatic happenings of a group of high schoolers living in one of Los Angeles wealthiest neighborhoods, was a major hit on FOX and aired from 1990 until 2000.

Perry had previously been treated for precancerous growth in his colon in 2015.