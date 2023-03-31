Watch CBS News
Local News

Yellowstone star and Ohio native expected to donate water filtration systems to East Palestine

By Patrick Damp, Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

EAST PALESTINE (KDKA) - Today, residents of East Palestine will get help from Hollywood. 

Ohio native Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on Paramount's Yellowstone is expected to visit. 

He will reportedly be there in the morning and distribute 250 water filtration systems. 

Grimes also will present the mayor with a significant financial contribution of more than $100,000. 

KDKA will be in East Palestine later this morning for coverage of the event. 

First published on March 31, 2023 / 4:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.