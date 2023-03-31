Yellowstone star and Ohio native expected to donate water filtration systems to East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE (KDKA) - Today, residents of East Palestine will get help from Hollywood.

Ohio native Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on Paramount's Yellowstone is expected to visit.

He will reportedly be there in the morning and distribute 250 water filtration systems.

Grimes also will present the mayor with a significant financial contribution of more than $100,000.

KDKA will be in East Palestine later this morning for coverage of the event.