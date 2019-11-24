Alabama sheriff shot and killed while responding to call

An Alabama sheriff was shot and killed Saturday, authorities told CBS affiliate WKRG. Lowndes County Sheriff "Big John" Williams was responding to a call at a convenience store and gas station when he was fatally shot.

Details on the shooting weren't immediately clear, but Williams was apparently killed around 8 p.m. local time at a QV gas station in Hayneville, Alabama.

"I'm saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty," Governor Kay Ivey tweeted Saturday night. "Through his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe. He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff's Department."

Authorities identified 18-year-old William Chase Johnson as a suspect in the shooting. Johnson is currently at large and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says he is "believed to be a serious risk to the public."