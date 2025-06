The Louvre in Paris closes unexpectedly as staff protest conditions

The Louvre, the world's most-visited museum and a global symbol of art, beauty and endurance, was shuttered on Monday — not by war, not by terror, but by its own exhausted staff, who say the institution is crumbling from within.

It was an almost unthinkable sight: the home to works by Leonardo da Vinci and millennia of civilization's greatest treasures — paralyzed by the very people tasked with welcoming the world to its galleries.

The spontaneous strike erupted during a routine internal meeting, as gallery attendants, ticket agents and security personnel refused to take up their posts in protest over unmanageable crowds, chronic understaffing and what one union called "untenable" working conditions.

It's a rare thing for the Louvre to close its doors to the public. It has happened during war, during the pandemic, and in a handful of strikes — including spontaneous walkouts over overcrowding in 2019 and safety fears in 2013. But seldom has it felt quite like this: tourists lining the plaza, tickets in hand, with no clear explanation for why the museum had, without warning, simply stopped.

"It's the Mona Lisa moan out here," said Kevin Ward, 62, from Milwaukee, one of thousands of confused visitors corralled into unmoving lines beneath I.M. Pei's glass pyramid. "Thousands of people waiting, no communication, no explanation. I guess even she needs a day off."

Tourists wait in line outside the Louvre museum, which failed to open on time June 16, 2025, in Paris. AP Photo/Christophe Ena

The moment felt bigger than a labor protest. The Louvre has become a bellwether of global overtourism — a gilded palace overwhelmed by its own popularity. As tourism magnets from Venice to the Acropolis scramble to cap crowds, the world's most iconic museum is reaching a reckoning of its own.

The disruption comes just months after President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a sweeping decade-long plan to rescue the Louvre from precisely the problems now boiling over — water leaks, dangerous temperature swings, outdated infrastructure, and foot traffic far beyond what the museum can handle. But for workers on the ground, that promised future feels distant.

"We can't wait six years for help," said Sarah Sefian of the CGT-Culture union. "Our teams are under pressure now. It's not just about the art — it's about the people protecting it."

She said that what began as a scheduled monthly information session "turned into a mass expression of exasperation." Talks between workers and management began at 10:30 a.m. and continued into the afternoon. As of the early afternoon, the museum remained closed.

The Louvre welcomed 8.7 million visitors last year — more than double what its infrastructure was designed to accommodate. Even with a daily cap of 30,000, staff say the experience has become a daily test of endurance, with too few rest areas, limited bathrooms, and summer heat magnified by the pyramid's greenhouse effect.

At the center of it all, as always, is the Mona Lisa — a 16th-century portrait that draws modern-day crowds more akin to a celebrity meet-and-greet than an art experience. Roughly 20,000 people a day squeeze into the Salle des États, the museum's largest room, just to snap a selfie with Leonardo da Vinci's enigmatic woman behind protective glass. The scene is often noisy, jostling, and so dense that many barely glance at the masterpieces flanking her — works by Titian and Veronese that go largely ignored.

"You don't see a painting," said Ji-Hyun Park, 28, who flew from Seoul to Paris. "You see phones. You see elbows. You feel heat. And then, you're pushed out."

Macron's renovation blueprint, dubbed the "Louvre New Renaissance," promises a remedy. The Mona Lisa will finally get her own dedicated room, accessible through a timed-entry ticket. A new entrance near the Seine River is also planned by 2031 to relieve pressure from the overwhelmed pyramid hub.

In a leaked memo, Louvre President Laurence des Cars warned that parts of the building are "no longer watertight," that temperature fluctuations endanger priceless art, and that even basic visitor needs — food, restrooms, signage — fall far below international standards. She described the experience simply as "a physical ordeal."

"We have problems with the building," des Cars acknowledged to CBS News earlier this year. She said the issues are partly due to age, as the palace that houses the museum was initially constructed in the early 13th century.

"It's nine centuries of history, at the heart of Paris and at the heart of the history of France," said des Cars.

She also said one of the objectives of the renovation is to improve visitor flow, so that people can find the collections they most want to see more easily "and also discover the wonders of the Louvre."

The full renovation plan — with a projected cost of 700 million to 800 million euros (around $810 million to $930 million) — is expected to be financed through ticket revenue, private donations, state funds and licensing fees from the Louvre's Abu Dhabi branch. Ticket prices for non-EU tourists are expected to rise later this year.