4 more people arrested in Louvre jewel heist, authorities say

French authorities on Tuesday announced four more people have been arrested in the probe into last month's spectacular daylight heist of imperial jewels from the Louvre Museum.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau described the suspects as two men aged 38 and 39 and two women aged 31 and 40 from the Paris region.

Her statement didn't say what role they're suspected of having played in the Oct. 19 theft.

The loot, valued at around $102 million, hasn't been recovered. It includes a diamond-and-emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, jewels tied to 19th-century Queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense, and Empress Eugénie's pearl-and-diamond tiara.

A police dragnet has previously caught other suspected members of the four-person team thought to have carried out the daring robbery. Investigating magistrates have filed preliminary charges against three men and one woman who were arrested last month.

The heist unfolded a when the Louvre, the world's most-visited art museum, was raided in broad daylight Oct. 19. The gang took just seven minutes to steal the jewels before fleeing on scooters.

The thieves parked a moving truck with a ladder below the museum's Apollo Gallery housing the jewels, ascended in a bucket, broke a window and used angle grinders to cut into glass display booths containing the treasures.

