Louisville factory lays off immigrants after their legal immigration status was revoked

GE Appliances plant still feeling the effects after 150 immigrant workers had legal status revoked

At a GE Appliances plant in Louisville, Kentucky, 5,000 workers craft kitchen essentials, including 2 million dishwashers per year, according to the company.

"Every 15 seconds, per line, I've got a dishwasher coming off the line," Bill Good, the vice president in charge of the plant, told CBS News.

But back in May, nearly 150 workers, mostly Cuban immigrants, were laid off after the Trump administration abruptly changed their legal immigration status.

The Biden-era parole program, known as CHNV, temporarily protected roughly 532,000 Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans from the risk of deportation. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem moved to terminate the program back in March. After a lower court temporarily halted the end of the program, the Supreme Court in May allowed the administration to move forward with its plan to terminate the program while the rest of the legal battle plays out.

The Department of Homeland Security in June began delivering notices via email informing recipients living in the U.S. under the CHNV program that their permission to remain in the U.S. had been rescinded. Those who have not secured another lawful immigration status, such as Temporary Protected Status, were told to leave the country.

"We're still short people. We're still training people every day on jobs," said Nathaniel Schultz, who works at the GE Appliances plant in Louisville.

Jaelin Carpenter, another worker there, told CBS News, "They put us on overtime from that point on to the beginning of the year."

"It's more pressure on everybody," Schultz added.

Asked if they felt those immigrants were taking jobs from Americans, Carpenter, Schutlz and another worker, Oliver Smith, all said no.

"They applied like anybody else," said Smith.

And Carpenter said they won't be easy to replace.

Schultz added, "These people were one of the vertebrae in the backbone that is American manufacturing."

About 200 immigrant employees still work the lines at the plant, according to GE Appliances. Many of them are worried they, too, are one more policy change away from not being considered legal anymore.

Those remaining immigrant workers now live in fear their Temporary Protected Status could be revoked, with some already set to expire in the coming months.

"It's just very hard to predict," Good said.