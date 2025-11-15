Louisiana inmate threw chemical substance at police officer in daring prison escape, officials say

An inmate in Louisiana was recaptured overnight Friday, two days after he allegedly threw a chemical substance at a police officer's face in a daring prison escape.

Cecil Michael Stratton, 46, escaped from the Berwick Police Department jail on Wednesday while "jailers were securing inmates during lockdown procedures," the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Department said in a statement Thursday.

The sheriff's department said a "brief struggle" broke out between Stratton and the officers and a chemical substance was allegedly thrown into the officer's face. This allowed Stratton and another inmate, 22-year-old Brandon Brunet, to escape.

Officials said Brunet was recaptured a short time after the daring escape.

Stratton, who the sheriff's department said was known to have violent tendencies and had previously escaped from a prison in North Louisiana, evaded police until he was recaptured overnight, in Morgan City, officials said.

The sheriff's department said in a statement Saturday morning that Stratton was arrested after the Morgan City Police Department received a complaint that he was seen inside a residence in Morgan City. Eventually, Stratton was located lying on the ground in a boat at a business in Morgan City and taken into custody overnight Friday.

"The teamwork between agencies and the relentless man-hours invested into locating and apprehending Cecil Stratton have paid off," St. Mary Parish Sheriff Gary Driskell said in a statement. "I would like to thank the men and women of all the agencies involved for the teamwork they have displayed over the past three days."

Stratton and Brunet are facing charges of disarming a police officer, battery on a police officer, aggravated battery, aggravated escape and unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure. Bail for Brunet was set at $500,000.

The sheriff's department said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.