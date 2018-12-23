Blood pressure medication recalled after trace amounts of cancer-causing chemical found

A pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication after detecting trace amounts of a cancer-causing chemical. The Food and Drug Administration announced that Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is voluntarily recalling two lots of Losartan potassium tablets.

The FDA said the products contain trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), which is a "substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes, and has been classified as a probable human carcinogen."

Losartan is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension). According to the Mayo Clinic, hypertension can "damage the blood vessels of the brain, heart, and kidneys, resulting in a stroke, heart failure, or kidney failure."

The FDA said that patients who are on Losartan should continue taking their medication, as stopping the treatment immediately may be be harmful. The FDA advised patients to contact their pharmacist or physician about a possible alternative treatment.

Visit the FDA website to see more information about the recalled medication.