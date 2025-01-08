How bad is the California wildfire smoke for health? Here's how to protect yourself.

What to know as multiple wildfires burn near Los Angeles

Tens of thousands of people are evacuating Los Angeles as wildfires blaze across the region, emitting dangerous smoke and billowing ash in its wake.

Wildfire smoke is a "complex mixture" of pollutants can cause anywhere from minor health effects to those that are more serious, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, That's because the particulate matter within the smoke irritates the respiratory system, impacting the body's ability to function even among those who are healthy, and even short-term exposure of just a few days can have serious impacts.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles air was considered "hazardous," according to AirNow, a government-run site on air quality data. A day prior, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health issued a smoke advisory, stating "smoke impact from the Palisades Wildfire burning has caused unhealthy air quality in Los Angeles County."

"The primary health concern is the small particles, which can cause burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and illness (i.e., bronchitis)," the advisory stated.

Poor air quality is especially dangerous for more sensitive groups like children, the elderly, those who are pregnant and people with pre-existing respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

In a statement Wednesday, the Los Angeles Unified School District said, "individuals with chronic health and/or respiratory conditions should not go to school or work."

Particulate matter in smoke "is significant because it does irritate the bronchials, the small tubes that go down into your lungs and connect to the alveoli, which are the sacs that allow you to breathe," rheumatologist Dr. Bob Lahita previously told CBS News, saying that anyone who belongs to the sensitive groups should avoid going outside.

And you don't have to be directly affected by wildfires to experience health impacts.

Pollution from wildfire smoke can rise up to 14 miles into the air and then is carried with wind currents which is why it affects everyone," pulmonologist Dr. Neha Solanki said in a 2021 Cleveland Clinic post. "So even if you don't live directly near wildfires, you're still exposed to all of that toxic pollution."

How to protect against California wildfire smoke

In poor air quality zones, experts advise staying indoors and reducing activity levels — but if that's not possible, there are precautions people can take.

To limit exposure when outside, wear a mask.

N95 masks are the best option to reduce your exposure to pollutants, Lahita said, but if you don't have those, surgical masks or even a scarf over your nose and mouth is better than nothing.

Using a portable air cleaner can reduce indoor air pollution, according to AirNow.

"Make sure it is sized for the room and that it does not make ozone, which is a harmful air pollutant," the organization states.

If you have filters on your home HVAC system, make sure they're up to date and of high quality.

Experts also recommend running the air conditioning in your home and car on a recirculation setting to prevent outside air coming in.

Don't contribute to indoor air pollution either.

"Do not burn candles or use gas, propane, woodburning stoves, fireplaces or aerosol sprays," AirNow's guide on reducing smoke exposure states. "Do not fry or broil meat, smoke tobacco products or vacuum. All of these can increase air pollution indoors."

