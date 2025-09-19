Lola Young says she's ready to "put a stamp on music" following breakout success

Lola Young on new album after global success of "Messy"

British singer-songwriter Lola Young says she's the "happiest [she's] ever been ever" after years of mental health struggles that nearly derailed her promising career.

At 24 years old, Young may appear to be an overnight sensation after her breakout hit "Messy" went viral online and topped charts around the world, but she has been writing songs since age 11. Her recent debut at Coachella left her stunned by the massive audience response.

"I felt a bit confused to be honest," Young told "CBS Mornings" about her April performance. "It was absolutely bonkers. Just the amount of people that were standing there screaming. It was like, 'For me, like, what?' Do you know what I mean?"

Building a path to success

Young's path to success began with a difficult childhood that pushed her musical dreams forward.

"I went through a lot. I had a difficult, in some ways, a difficult upbringing," she said. "I had this kind of urge, this like burning desire to escape in any way, shape or form I could."

Music became her outlet and source of achievement. Her career took a pivotal turn at 16 when she performed at the Bedford Pub in 2017, where manager Nick Shymansky, who had previously managed Amy Winehouse, was in attendance. The encounter changed both their lives.

"I walked into the room just when you went on stage, and I was like, 'Who is this?'" Shymansky said. "I was completely seduced by Lola's talent and character."

For Young, the connection with Shymansky was immediate and profound. "I just didn't want anyone else. I met with so many managers and I was like, 'Nah,'" she said. "He understood me in a way I've never been understood by any person."

Young draws inspiration from legendary artists like Joni Mitchell, whose album "Blue" made a lasting impact when she first heard it when she was a teenager.

"I remember hearing 'A Case of You' and I just don't know why, but I just cried. And I thought, if I can do that to somebody then I've done, then I think I've done something," she said.

Her dedication to music runs deep. "I'm very serious about it. Yeah. I sometimes wish that it was just a bit less deep for me. But it is not," she admitted.

Leaving her mark on music

Despite her artistic success, Young faced severe personal struggles in recent years. "I was in a really bad place. I didn't want to be here. Didn't care about myself. Didn't care about anything," she shared about a period of mental health challenges that lasted several years.

The turning point came just over a year ago. She says she's now the happiest she's ever been.

Young admits finishing songs can be stressful and when they're finally complete it's "like a weight being lifted." Personally, she finds being on stage performing the most thrilling part of her job.

Even as she enjoys newfound fame, Young remains vulnerable to criticism, admitting she sometimes cried over negative comments but is learning to manage the toll of public scrutiny.

"Today, I'm like absolutely not," said Young, referring to letting social media remarks get under her skin.

When it comes to her future, Young says she plans to leave a mark.

"I want to put a stamp on music because all the best, all the people that I love or the best artists that I love have done that," she said.