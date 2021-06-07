Logan Paul goes the distance in bout against Floyd Mayweather: "He's better than I thought he was"

Floyd Mayweather Jr. outclassed YouTube personality Logan Paul but couldn't stop him inside the distance.

Mayweather and Paul boxed an eight-round exhibition Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. With the bout not being scored, no winner was declared.

The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring skills that propelled him to world titles in five divisions and a 50-0 career record to frustrate Paul with solid lead and counter shots.

"You've got to realize I'm not 21 anymore but it's good," Mayweather said in the ring. "He's better than I thought he was. Good little work. Tonight was a fun night."

Mayweather has won titles in the super-featherweight, lightweight, super-lightweight, welterweight and super-welterweight divisions.

Post-fight punch stats showed Mayweather comfortably ahead on total and power shots.

After the fight, Paul celebrated the accomplishment of going the distance against Mayweather.

"Shoot, man, I don't want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again," Paul said. "To get in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time, proves that the odds could be beat.

Floyd Mayweather (R) exchanges blows with Logan Paul during their contracted exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

Paul, who has a massive following on social media, is perhaps most remembered for a controversy in 2018 when he posted a video of what appeared to be the body of a suicide victim in Japan.

Paul weighed 189 pounds for the exhibition and attempted to use his 34-pound advantage by leaning on the shorter Mayweather. But Paul's lack of boxing skills left him open to Mayweather's short left hooks to the head and rights to the body.

CBSSports.com reports Mayweather was cautious early, looking to figure out what Paul brought to the ring and also attempting to avoid taking any clean shots from the YouTube star. Paul entered the ring well over 30 pounds bigger and with a six-inch reach advantage.

"He used his weight and tried to tie me up," Mayweather said.

Mayweather, 44, noted afterwards that he is definitely not going to fight professionally again and "probably" not going to have another exhibition, CBSSports.com reports.

"Your kids can't eat legacy. They can eat off the currency. I believe in building generational wealth. That's what's important to me," Mayweather said.

"This may be the last time we see him in the ring. Whether you liked the exhibition or not, whether you agree with it or not, give this man his flowers today," Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza said after the fight.

Earlier, former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson boxed a four-round exhibition against multi-combat sport veteran Brian Maxwell. Like the Mayweather-Paul exhibition there was no scoring, but Johnson avoided a knockout loss after he was floored with an overall right to the head in the final round.

Johnson, in his first boxing event, survived the remainder of the round. The 43-year-old Johnson scored with a solid right to the head in the opening minute of the bout and landed combinations to the head in the second round. But in the minute rest before the fourth round, Johnson breathed heavily and rested his arms on the ropes.

"This was fun, I lost my virginity tonight," Johnson said about his maiden boxing experience. "This is one for my bucket list. My life has always been about taking chances."

Luis Arias won a split decision over former super-welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd and former super-middleweight titleholder Badou Jack stopped Dervin Colina in the fourth round.