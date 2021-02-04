Liz Cheney to remain GOP conference chair after vote

Representative Liz Cheney will keep her job as Republican Conference Chair, after 145 members voted to keep her in the position and 61 voted to oust her in a secret ballot vote on Wednesday night. Cheney faced opposition from some members of her party after voting to impeach former President Trump over the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney is the most senior woman in House GOP leadership, and the third-ranking House Republican.

This is a developing story and will be updated.