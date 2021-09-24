Congresswoman Liz Cheney discusses her decisions and re-election prospects on 60 Minutes

Congresswoman Liz Cheney with 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl

Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) will discuss her political situation on this Sunday's 60 Minutes in an interview with Lesley Stahl. The three-term Republican congresswoman has been ostracized by her party for voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

She will clarify her positions and talk about her decision to join the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that the former president is accused of failing to stop. Her interview will be broadcast on 60 Minutes, Sunday, September 26 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The conservative Cheney also speaks to Stahl about her re-election prospects, the Biden administration, and her family, including her father, the former Vice President Dick Cheney, and her sister, Mary Cheney.