Live: White House briefing March 27, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Tuesday, March 27, 2018
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Rob Porter: There are reports that President Trump may bring back his fired staff secretary Rob Porter. He was accused of physical and emotional abuse by his ex-wives;
- Stormy Daniels: It is unclear if Mr. Trump watched Stormy Daniels' interview on "60 Minutes." The porn star, also known as Stephanie Clifford, is suing to get out of a non-disclosure agreement preventing her from discussing her alleged affairs with the president.
