Live: White House briefing August 22, 2018

Paul Manafort: Tuesday, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts-- five for tax fraud, two for bank fraud, and one count of failing to disclose foreign bank account. The jury was unable to reach a consensus on the 10 remaining counts Manafort was tried for;
Michael Cohen: Within minutes of the Manafort verdict, President Trump's former personal lawyer pleaded guilty to eight counts, including two campaign finance violations relating to hush money paid out to adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. Wednesday, Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis said that Mr. Trump "should be indicted" and that "If he were not president he clearly would be indicted and jailed for that crime;"
Trump's response: After the news of Manafort and Cohen, Mr. Trump held a campaign-style rally in West Virginia Tuesday night. "Where is the collusion?" the president asked his audience. He did not bring up either of his former associates. However, Wednesday morning Mr. Trump did tweet about both Manafort and Cohen: