Before President Trump was to speak at a rally in West Virginia Tuesday evening, he weighed in on the partial conviction of his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, on financial fraud charges, telling reporters he feels "very badly" for him. But the president also said that the charges had "nothing to do with Russian collusion," which he called "a witch hunt and a disgrace." He called Manafort a "good man."
The rally occurred shortly after two of his former associates were found guilty or pleaded guilty to eight charges each. Paul Manafort, Mr. Trump's former campaign manager, was found guilty on five counts of tax fraud, one count of failing to disclose foreign bank account and two counts of bank fraud.
Meanwhile, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felony charges that included tax fraud and campaign finance violations. Cohen also admitted to violated campaign law at the direction of Mr. Trump.
Although the rally Tuesday night is in support of Republican Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey, it's possible Mr. Trump may further address the cases involving Manafort and Cohen.
Manafort and Cohen were not the only people with ties to Mr. Trump facing legal troubles Tuesday. Rep. Duncan Hunter, an early supporter of Mr. Trump, was indicted on federal charges Tuesday night for allegedly using campaign funds for personal expenses.