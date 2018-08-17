Trump declines to address possible Manafort pardon, as he leaves for Long Island fundraiser

President Trump wouldn't discuss whether he would pardon former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, as the jury in Manafort's trial deliberates his fate Friday. Mr. Trump made the comments on the White House South Lawn, before taking off for Southampton on Long Island, New York.

"I don't talk about that now," Mr. Trump said repeatedly.

The president also repeated a line he has said in the past — that Manafort only worked for him a short time on the campaign.

In New York, the president is attending a fundraiser meant to benefit the Trump Victory Fund, a Republican National Committee official tells CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller.

The fundraiser is expected to draw roughly 60 supporters and generate $3 million in contributions the official says. The event, described by the White House as simply a roundtable with supporters, is closed to the press. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that the event will be hosted by New York developer and executive chairman of Nathan's Famous Inc. Howard Lorber.

The president leaves behind a news cycle at the White House involving former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, and the revocation of former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance.

"There's no silence, if anything I'm giving him a bigger voice," Mr. Trump said of his decision to revoke Brennan's clearance.

The president will then fly from Southampton to Bedminster, New Jersey, where he owns a golf club.

— CBS News' Katiana Krawchenko and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.