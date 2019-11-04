Warning of possible listeria in vegetables sold by retailers including Amazon Go
Consumers are being urged to check their refrigerators for an expanding list of vegetable products that may be contaminated with listeria.
Produce distributor Russ Davis Wholesale is recalling more than a dozen products that contain ingredients from Mann Packaging, a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte Product. The latest recall comes less than a week after Mann recalled more than 140 vegetable products sold at supermarkets across the U.S. and in Canada due to concerns they might be contaminated with listeria.
The 14 additional products being recalled include Crazy Fresh branded foods delivered to retail stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming, Russ Davis said late Friday in a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Separately, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for five products in connection to the recall, including two sold on Amazon Go.
The USDA said the following grab-and-go items should not be eaten, but instead discarded or returned to place of purchase for a refund:
▪ Crazy Fresh Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon with sell by dates of 10/13/19 to 11/08/19.
▪ Kowalski's Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon with sell by dates of 10/13/19 to 11/08/19.
▪ Quick & Easy Meals Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon with sell by dates of 10/13/19 to 11/08/19.
▪ Amazon Go Butter Chicken with Turmeric Rice with best by dates through Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
▪ Amazon Go Broccoli Crunch Power Bowl With Chicken with best by dates through Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
The initial recall includes items like veggie trays, mixes and bowls sold under the Mann's brand or private labels, including Trader Joe's, H-E-B, Kroger and Safeway's Signature Farms, according to a notice posted the FDA.
Mann Packaging Co., a division of Fresh Del Monte Produce, said it initiated the recall in response to a notification by the FDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The organism can cause serious and at times fatal infections in the young, frail or elderly and in those with weakened immune systems, Mann Packaging said in a statement.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, the CDC noted. Pregnant women and newborns are among those most at risk from the infection, with pregnant women 10 times more likely than other people to get a listeria infection, the agency said.
The company would work with authorities to investigate the problem, Mann said.
The recalled products have "Best If Enjoyed By" dates of October 11, 2019, to November 16, 2019. A list of the recalled products and images can be found here for the U.S. (or see the list below) and here for Canada.
Consumers who purchased the recalled products were urged to discard them. Those with questions can call (844) 927-0707 or email Mann at consumers@mannpacking.com.
Two companies have used the same red "Del Monte quality" logo since 1989, when Del Monte Corp spun off into two separate entities: Del Monte Tropical Fruit and Del Monte Foods. The former was acquired several times over the years and renamed Fresh Del Monte Produce and is based in the Cayman Islands. Here are the recalled products from Fresh Del Monte Produce's Mann Packaging subsidiary.
U.S. products and UPC codes:
- Crazy Fresh Tomato, Carrot, Broccoli & Snap Peas 795631808186
- Crazy Fresh Tomato, Radish, Broccoli & Cauliflower 795631808193
- Crazy Fresh Veggie Tray 795631808299
- Crazy Fresh Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip 795631809312
- Crazy Fresh Riced Broccoli 795631810011
- Crazy Fresh Short Cut Short Fry Blend 795631812008
- Crazy Fresh Veggie Tray with Dip 795631818611
- Crazy Fresh Fresh Veggie Value Bowl 795631827095
- Crazy Fresh Veggie Blend with Dip 795631827149
- Crazy Fresh Vegetable Tray with Vegetable Dip 795631827200
- Crazy Fresh Veggie Tray with Radishes 795631827309
- Del Monte Better Break Green Chili 717524671028
- Del Monte Better Break Pomodoro 717524671004
- Del Monte Better Break Summer Corn 717524671011
- Generic Broccoli, Cauliflower & Carrots with Butter 795631808148
- Generic Broccoli & Cauliflower with Butter 795631808131
- HEB Broccoli & Cauliflower 41220975037
- HEB Broccoli & Carrots 41220975082
- HEB Broccoli Florets 41220975051
- HEB Broccoli Florets 41220975099
- HEB Broccoli Slaw 41220975129
- HEB Brussels Sprouts Shaved 41220651122
- HEB Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower 41220093274
- HEB Cauliflower Florets 41220322787
- HEB Fiesta Salad 71651905843
- HEB Green Beans 41220176083
- HEB Green Beans 41220903191
- HEB Power Slaw 41220832231
- HEB Stir Fry Medley 41220975044
- HEB Vegetable Medley 41220975068
- HEB Organic Broccoli Florets 41220975167
- HEB Organic Broccoli Slaw 41220974962
- HEB Organic Vegetable Medley 41220974979
- Hungryroot Asian Salad Mix (online only)
- Hungryroot Brussels Sprouts Shaved 858878006590
- Hungryroot Cauliflower Rice 858878006514
- Hungryroot Kohlrabi Noodles 858878006668
- Hungryroot Superblend Salad 858878006538
- Kroger Organic Green Beans 11110016645
- Mann's Broc & Cauliflower 10716519010054
- Mann's Broc & Cauliflower 716519013034
- Mann's Broccoli & Carrots 716519013058
- Mann's Broccoli Florets 10716519000444
- Mann's Broccoli Florets 10716519030083
- Mann's Broccoli Florets, Mini 10716519000642
- Mann's Broccoli Slaw 716519013072
- Mann's Broccoli Slaw 10716520110101 Mann's Broccoli Wokly 716519020162
- Mann's Broccoli Wokly 716519013010
- Mann's Brussels Sprouts 716519010354
- Mann's Brussels Sprouts Shaved 716519067013
- Mann's Brussels Sprouts Shaved 10716519036788
- Mann's Brussels Sprouts Shaved 10716519022989
- Mann's California Stir Fry 716519013065
- Mann's California Stir Fry 716519020186
- Mann's Cauliflower Florets 10716519040037
- Mann's Cauliflower Florets 10716519040013
- Mann's Cauliflower Florets, Mini (pizza) 10716519003735
- Mann's Cauliflowre Rice 716519069031
- Mann's Caulilini Florets 10716519003667
- Mann's Caulilini Florets 716519003585
- Mann's CraveABowl Green Chile 716519040061
- Mann's CraveABowl Marinara 716519040078
- Mann's CraveABowl Sweet Corn 716519040054
- Mann's Green Beans, trimmed 716519045011
- Mann's Green Cabbage Blend 10716519023085
- Mann's Kale Beet Blend 716519000287
- Mann's Kale Beet Blend 716519000270
- Mann's Kale Cabbage Blend 10716519034623
- Mann's Kohlrabi Linguine 716519061509
- Mann's Linguinie Cut Kohlrabi 50758108779315
- Mann's Nourish Bowl Basil Pesto 716519037030
- Mann's Nourish Bowl Cauli-Rice Curry 716519036897
- Mann's Nourish Bowl Denver Scramble 716519038846
- Mann's Nourish Bowl Denver Scramble & Fiesta Scramble 716519037078
- Mann's Nourish Bowl Fiesta Scramble 716519038853
- Mann's Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto 716519036798
- Mann's Nourish Bowl Sesame Sriracha 716519036811
- Mann's Nourish Bowl Sesame Sriracha 716519036828
- Mann's Nourish Bowl Smokehouse Brussels 716519036941
- Mann's Nourish Bowl Southwest Chipotle 716519036859
- Mann's Nourish Bowl Southwest Chipotle 716519036866
- Mann's Nourish Bowl Spicy Thai 716519036989
- Mann's Nourish Bowl Tomato Bolognese 716519037054
- Mann's Nourish Bowl Tomato Bolognese 716519037061
- Mann's Power Blend 716519013119
- Mann's Rainbow Salad 716519013089
- Mann's Snappy Slaw Blend 10716590067350
- Mann's Superfood Slaw 50758108700944
- Mann's Vegetable Medley 716519020155
- Mann's Vegetable Medley 716519013041
- Mann's Vegetable Platter 716519014079
- Mann's Veggie Power Blend 716519059759
- Mann's Veggie Sides Broccoli 716519012686
- Mann's Veggie Sides Cauliflower 716519012693
- Mann's Veggie Sides Sweet Potato 716519012716
- Mann's Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets 716519014031
- Mann's Family Favorites French Beans 716519045127
- Mann's Family Favorites Green Beans 716519045158
- Mann's Organic Broccoli & Carrots 716519031045
- Mann's Organic Broccoli Slaw 716519031038
- Mann's Organic Broccoli Wokly 716519031014
- Mann's Organic Cauliflower Florets 716519059995
- Mann's Organic Green Beans 716519049996
- Mann's Organic Super Blend 716519048371
- Mann's Organic Vegetable Medley 716519031021
- Mann's Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Vegetable Snack Tray 716519020445
- Mann's Snacking Favorites Organic Vegetable Snack Tray 716519014765
- Mann's Snacking Favorites Vegetable & Hummus Snack Tray 716519014758
- Mann's Snacking Favorites Vegetable & Hummus Tray 716519020582
- Mann's Snacking Favorites Vegetable & Ranch Snack Tray 716519020575
- Mann's Snacking Favorites Vegetable Deli Tray with Turkey Honey Bites 716519020483
- Mann's Snacking Favorites Vegetable Ranch Tray 716519020605
- Marketside Broc & Cauliflower 681131328852
- Marketside Broccoli Florets 681131328845
- Marketside Broccoli Florets 10681131122341
- Marketside Broccoli Slaw 681131148207
- Marketside California Stir Fry 681131457460
- Marketside Cauliflower Crumbles 681131221818
- Marketside Cauliflower Florets 681131221740
- Marketside French Beans 681131328876
- Marketside Green Beans, trimmed 681131328869
- Marketside Green Beans, trimmed 681131457385
- Marketside Super Blend 681131148368
- Marketside Vegetable Medley 681131457378
- Marketside Vegetable Medley 681131328791
- Marketside Organic Broccoli Slaw 10681131179437
- Marketside Organic Broccoli Wokly 681131161565
- Marketside Organic Cauliflower Florets 681131221702
- Marketside Organic Vegetable Medley 681131179461
- O Organics Organic Vegetable Tray 79893108872
- O Organics Organic Vegetable Tray Large, No Dip 79893981277
- O Organics Super Slaw Blend 79893109602
- Quick and Easy Short Cut Stir Fry Blend 795631810097
- Signature Farms Broc & Cauliflower 21130983384
- Signature Farms Broc & Cauliflower 21130984497
- Signature Farms Broccoli Florets 21130984473
- Signature Farms Broccoli Slaw 21130983391
- Signature Farms Broccoli Stir Fry 21130984459
- Signature Farms Broccoli Wokly 21130983407
- Signature Farms California Stir Fry 21130983414
- Signature Farms Greens & More Blend 21130600502
- Signature Farms Kale Beet Blend 21130600496
- Signature Farms Nourish Bowl Cauli-Rice Curry 21130600526
- Signature Farms Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto 21130600533
- Signature Farms Nourish Bowl Sesame Sriracha 21130600540
- Signature Farms Nourish Bowl Southwest Chipotle 21130600557
- Signature Farms Party Platter Large 21130299560
- Signature Farms Party Platter Small 21130299553
- Signature Farms Vegetable & Hummus Tray 21130984282
- Signature Farms Vegetable Deli Tray 21130600489
- Signature Farms Vegetable Medley 21130983322
- Signature Farms Vegetable Medley 21130984466
- Sysco Imperial Veggie Power Blend 10734730620609
- Sysco Natural Cauliflower Florets, Mini 10074865187456
- Trader Joe's Caulilini Florets 662482