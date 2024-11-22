1 infant dies in California, 9 hospitalized across 4 states in latest listeria outbreak in ready-to-eat-meat, poultry

What to know about food safety in your home amid increase in foodborne illnesses

An infant has died in California and nine people were hospitalized across four states in the latest listeria outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news statement.

There were 11 cases reported across California, New York, Illinois and New Jersey, the CDC said, with the majority —seven people— falling ill in California. The outbreak might be higher than reported, the CDC said, because people might have gotten sick and not have gotten tested for listeria. It takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if someone was part of an outbreak.

Interviews with affected people and laboratory findings show that Yu-Shang Food ready-to-eat meat and poultry products were making people sick, the CDC said. Food consumed includes pork hock, chicken feet, pork feet, duck neck, beef shank and pork tongue.

A map shows where the 11 people in the latest listeria outbreak lived; 7 cases were in California. CDC

On Nov. 9, 2024, Yu Shang Food recalled ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, and on Nov. 21 the company expanded its recall, the CDC said. All products with "Yu Shang" (establishment number "P46684" or "EST. M46684") on the label are being recalled.

Recent listeria recalls have included deli meat, salmon, frozen waffles and pancakes.

Listeria can be especially harmful to pregnant people, people age 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems. "This is because listeria is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of the body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis," the CDC said in a news release.

Intestinal illness symptoms usually start within 24 hours after eating contaminated food and usually last one to three days, according to the CDC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that people may also experience stiff neck and flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue.

Doctors recommend seeking medical attention if you suspect you're infected. Treatment may include antibiotics or fluids to prevent dehydration.

