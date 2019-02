Three people were killed and service was suspended along several Long Island Rail Road lines Tuesday night after officials said a two trains struck a truck on the tracks, CBS New York reports. Video from the scene showed first responders rushing to help commuters after one of the trains collided with the station, piercing the front car and destroying several feet of the concrete platform.

The Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches were suspended in both directions as emergency crews responded to the scene just east of the Westbury station.

Officials said three occupants of the truck were killed in the crash. Police said the driver was "trying to beat the gate" when the vehicle became stuck.

LIRR president Phillip Eng said about 800 people were onboard one of the trains at the time of the accident. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said seven train passengers have been hospitalized with non-fatal injuries. He has called for a full investigation.

First responders at the scene of a deadly train collision Tue., Feb. 26, 2019, on Long Island. CBS New York

Eng said the truck was hit by the train leaving the Westbury station. He said the gates at the crossing were working properly.

"The gates were down, the lights were flashing. We've confirmed that they were functioning," he said. "Witnesses have said the vehicle went around the gates, at which point the train that was leaving, heading eastbound, and the vehicle collided."

It was then when a westbound train traveling toward Westbury also hit the truck, according to Eng. The vehicle was pushed and that's when the front two cars of the westbound train derailed.

The LIRR advised customers to take alternative branches including the Babylon, Montauk, or Hempstead lines. The train was scheduled to arrive at New York's Penn Station at 7:56 p.m.

Police and emergency personnel are on scene. We advise customers to take alternate branches including the Babylon, Montauk or Hempstead branches. We will provide more information as it becomes available. — LIRR (@LIRR) February 27, 2019

Local branches of the Red Cross have also mobilized and are helping the passengers on the wrecked train.

#RedCross on scene in Westbury following LIRR incident, supporting passengers and first responders. — NY Red Cross (@redcrossny) February 27, 2019

The violent derailment sent several feet of that platform into the cabin of the train's forward car.

Debris inside an LIRR train in Westbury after colliding with the station. The train collided with a truck on the tracks. CBS New York

