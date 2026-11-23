Istanbul — Police and animal welfare teams in Istanbul are searching for a lioness seen prowling the city's outskirts, Turkish officials said Monday.

A resident spotted the animal Sunday evening in Uskumrukoy, an upscale neighborhood on the northern edge of Istanbul's European side, surrounded by forests. The lioness was later captured on security camera footage.

"The location of the lion has been identified, and the necessary care is being taken to capture it alive," the Istanbul governor's office said in a statement posted on social media.

Turkish gendarmerie officers block a road as police and animal welfare teams search for a lioness spotted roaming in the Sariyer district of Istanbul, Turkey, on Nov. 23, 2026. Ahmet Faruk Sarikoc / IHA via AP

Grainy images published by the Demiroren News Agency showed the lioness walking through a grassy area. It was unclear where the animal came from, though some media reports suggested it had escaped from a nearby home. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said it launched an investigation focused on identifying its owner.

The National Parks Directorate said specialist veterinarians and teams equipped with thermal imaging cameras were assisting in the search, which was focused on the wooded area.

An aerial view shows police and emergency teams searching an area in the Sariyer district of Istanbul, Turkey, following a report that a lioness had been spotted, on Nov. 23, 2026. Cem Tekkesinoglu / Anadolu via Getty Images

Local resident Arda Koc said he saw the lioness after joining the search.

"I took my car and went out for a drive hoping to see it," he said in comments reported by the Cumhuriyet newspaper. "While I was driving, it suddenly jumped out in front of me. At first I was scared. After that, I immediately notified the gendarmerie (police)."

Residents were warned of the danger, and police were stationed on roads leading into and out of the neighborhood.

Turkey has become a hub for the illegal trade in wild animals as traffickers exploit its air links to Africa and Asia. In December 2024, a young gorilla was rescued after being discovered at Istanbul Airport on a flight from Nigeria to Thailand.