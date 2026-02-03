Lindsey Vonn says she plans to compete in Olympics despite ACL injury

Lindsey Vonn confirmed Tuesday that she plans to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy despite rupturing her left anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, in a crash last week.

Vonn, 41, said in a press briefing that she was still planning to compete, even though her chances at ending up on the podium were diminished. Vonn said she had done a gone skiing before the briefing and was happy that she was "in a position to even try" the exercise.

"I had a feeling it was bad, but I held out hope until I saw the MRI in front of me," Vonn said. "But I haven't cried. I haven't deviated from my plan. Normally, in the past, there's always a moment where you break down and you realize the severity of things and that your dreams are slipping through your fingers. But I didn't have that this time. I'm not letting this slip through my fingers. I'm gonna do it. End of story."

Vonn is set to compete in the women's downhill on Sunday, February 8. She was also planning on competing in super-G and the new team combined event. If she wins a medal, she will be the oldest alpine skier to do so at the Winter Olympics. Previously, Vonn has won three Olympic medals: Gold in downhill and bronze in super-G in 2010, and bronze in downhill in 2018.

Vonn had been landing a jump in a World Cup race on Friday when she lost control and ended up tangled in safety nets on the upper portion of the course. She received medical attention and walked away from the crash site, but was seen avoiding putting weight on her left leg. Vonn confirmed the injury was in her left knee on Tuesday.

Two other racers crashed on the same course earlier in the day. The race was cancelled after Vonn's crash. One racer said visibility was a problem and that the course was bumpy.

United States' Lindsey Vonn smiles during a press conference by the U.S. ski team at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. Fatima Shbair / AP

Vonn has been the circuit's leading downhiller this season with two victories and three podium finishes.

Vonn's races and Olympic participation come after a five-year retirement. She is skiing with titanium implants in her right knee. After her injury, she posted on Instagram that her "Olympic dream is not over." Vonn echoed that sentiment again Tuesday.

"This isn't my first rodeo. It's hard for me to lose faith in myself and what I know I'm capable of. I know my body very well. I have a high degree of confidence in myself, and it doesn't matter to me if everyone thinks maybe I can't do this with no ACL, but I still believe in myself and that makes me smile. That makes me confident, that makes me happy."

Women's skiing at the Olympics will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo, where Vonn holds the record of 12 World Cup wins.